UPA Govt’s failure to follow up on interlocutors report proved costly: Radha

• Chance for peace in 2011, 2013 might have been the last chance for years to come
• Few options left for stakeholders but it shouldn’t be deterrent for GoI
• Given a chance, Kashmiris have always been willing to walk the extra mile
Hafiz Ayaz GaniNew Delhi, Nov 03:
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh government’s failure to follow up with action on the three-member Kashmir interlocutor team’s recommendations proved costly for both Jammu Kashmir and India than anyone had anticipated, the former Kashmir interlocutor Radha Kumar writes in her book on Kashmir ‘Paradise at War’.
Kumar was one of the three members of the team of interlocutors appointed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by Manmohan Singh government in 2010.
Paradise at War is a rapid fire political history of the State from ancient times to the present day.
For Kashmiris, the most interesting chapter in the book is the one dealing with the author’s own experience as an interlocutor.
She talks in considerable detail about the strategies the three member interlocutors team adopted to make their mission more effective, as well as the many obstacles the team encountered - especially from the national political parties like the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that were then in the opposition at that time.
The chapter opens with a Facebook message to the author that asks poignantly how she would position herself as a human being given the inevitable restrictions placed upon the team by the nature of their mission.
This question is a running theme in the chapters that follow, but the author confesses she is unable to answer it satisfactorily because the restrictions were such that the mission ended without any follow up.
Describing the many dilemmas she faced during the mission, Kumar ends by expressing her fear that the UPA government’s failure to follow up on the interlocutors’ report proved costlier for both Jammu Kashmir and India than anyone had anticipated.
She writes that the chance for peace that opened up between 2011 and 2013 might have been the last chance for years to come.
In the bleak midwinter that haunts the Valley, and has haunted it since 2013, one can only hope she is wrong.
She expresses the same hope but also points out that every lost opportunity had further complicated the search for a solution, to the point that there were now very few options left for the stakeholders.
However, she also says that should not be a deterrent for the Government of India (GoI).
“A purposeful and inclusive administration can always create new options,” she writes. “Kashmiris have always been willing to walk the extra mile when given a chance.”