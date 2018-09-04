About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

UP SIC, former MP meet Governor

Srinagar, September 3:

 Hafiz Usman, State Information Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today. Usman extended warm greetings to Malik on his appointment as Governor of J&K.
Governor discussed with Usman possible measures which could be pursued to introduce significantly increased accountability of the administrative apparatus and promptitude, efficiency and visible transparency in the functioning of all institutions, particularly the public delivery system. Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdul Rehman, former Member Parliament, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today. Rehman extended warm greetings to Sh. Malik on his appointment as Governor of J&K.
Governor and Sh. Rehman discussed about range of issues relating to growth and development of the country.

 

