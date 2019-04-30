UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman threatens to commit suicide if Modi does not come back to power

April 30, 2019 | Agencies

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi triggered yet another controversy on Tuesday, when he announced to self-immolate in front of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, if Narendra Modi did not become the Prime Minister of the country again.



In a statement here, Rizvi said the fanatic Muslims were giving him life threat for supporting the Ram temple and if Narendra Modi loses, then he will have no other option, but to commit suicide.