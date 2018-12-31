About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

UP MoS Transport meets Governor

Published at December 31, 2018 12:18 AM 0Comment(s)297views

Invites him for Kumbh Mela


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Dec 30:

Minister of State for Transport, Power and Protocol, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Swatantra Dev Singh met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Sunday.
Singh, on behalf of the UP government, extended an invitation to the Governor to participate in the forthcoming Kumbh Mela 2019 commencing from January 15, 2019 at Triveni Sangam in Allahabad.
It has been decided that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the J&K and Uttar Pradesh governments on January 9, 2019 at Lucknow to ensure hassle-free transport facilities to the visiting yatris during Kumbh Mela.
Singh also discussed with the Governor about various initiatives taken by the UP government in the transport sector to facilitate people in extending services and to check road accidents.
He also discussed measures taken by the UP government for ensuring 24x7 ‘Power for All’ in the State.

