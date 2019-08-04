About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 04, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

UP man arrested for rape, murder of minor girl in Budgam

Police on Saturday arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh involved in rape and murder of a minor girl in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Police spokesman said in a statement that on receiving a written complaint from Rajinder Chouhan of Sitapur Uttar Pradesh, presently working in a brick kiln in Beerwah, regarding kidnapping of his five-year old daughter by another brick kiln labourer Sushil Kumar Chouhan son of Harso Lal resident of Sitapur Uttar Pradesh, Police Station Beerwah registered a case and launched a manhunt.
“Accordingly Budgam Police registered a case FIR No-134/2019 under relevant sections of law in P/S Beerwah and started searches to trace the missing girl. However, the dead body of said girl was retrieved by Police from nearby Nallah at Hayatpora,” said the spokesman.
“During the course of the investigation, officers learnt that the accused after kidnapping the girl had committed rape and murder of the girl. Later he has dumped the body in a nearby Nallah at Hayatpora. The body of the girl was retrieved and the accused involved in the offence has been arrested,” said the police statement.
“The dead body of the girl was sent for post mortem and completion of other medico-legal formalities. FSL team also visited the scene of the crime which was preserved by the officers investigating the case for gathering important, physical, biological and material evidence,” he added.
“Further investigation in the matter is going on.”

 

