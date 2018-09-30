UP is not J&K where anyone can be killed on mere suspicion: Kin of ‘murdered’ Apple executive

AgenciesNew Delhi
The family of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari who was shot dead by cops in Uttar Pradesh has reacted strongly to the killing that has shocked the state. Vivek’s kin questioned the UP police action in the gruesome incident.
Vishnu, the kin of Vivek has told media “Is it Jammu and Kashmir that you can kill anyone on mere suspicion? This is Uttar Pradesh and not Jammu and Kashmir. I want Yogi ji to come here and explain. The dead body will not move from here until Yogi ji comes to our house.”
[Pic used is representational]