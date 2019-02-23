UP ATS arrests 2 Kashmiris in Deoband

They were Jaish militants: UP DGP
Press Trust of IndiaLucknow, Feb 23:
Two Kashmiri youth were arrested by police in Deoband Saharanpur district and Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh claimed that they were Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants.
“Nawaz Ahmad Teeli from Kulgam and Aquib Ahmad Malik from Pulwama in J&K were arrested from the seminary town on Thursday night. .32 bore pistols along with cartridges recovered from them,” Singh told reporters.
The operation was headed by IG Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Asim Arun.
Teli and Malik, aged between 20-25 years, were living in Deoband as students without taking admission anywhere, Singh claimed.
“They were on their job to recruit for the JeM, which has claimed responsibility for February 14 militant attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF men were killed,” he said.
Giving details of the operation, Singh said the ATS got a tip-off about the two from an alert student after which a probe was started. The two men were arrested following surveillance.
"ATS recovered a .32 bore pistol from each of them with cartridges. Jehadi chats, videos and photos were also recovered. These are being investigated," the DGP said adding they would be brought to Lucknow on transit remand.
Asked whether the two men were involved in the Pulwama attack, Singh said, "It's difficult to tell whether they came here before the Pulwama attack or after that. The probe is on."
"Both are being interrogated on when they arrived from Kashmir. How many other members are involved, have they succeeded in recruiting anyone in JeM, from where did they get funding and how much, what was their target after recruitment," the DGP said.
He said Jammu and Kashmir police supported the entire operation and the two forces will coordinate with each other in the future too.