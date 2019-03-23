Untoo detained outside Pak High Commission

March 23, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Delhi Police Friday detained Kashmiri human rights activist Mohammed Ahsan Untoo when he was about to enter Pakistan High Commission, officials said.

Untoo, who runs International Forum of Justice and Human Rights, had been invited among others, including separatists, from the militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir by the High Commission to attend the Pakistan Day.

Separatists from the state, including Hurriyat Conference chairperson MirwaizUmerFarooq and others, have been staying away from the function for the last three years.

Untoo had recently met jailed JKLF leader Yasin Malik at KotBalwal jail in Jammu. He has been taking up the cases related to alleged human rights violation at the State Human Rights Commission.