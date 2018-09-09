Untoo asks gunmen to reveal reasons for killing Hurriyat (G) activist

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 8:
Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Ahsan Untoo on Saturday asked gunmen who killed Hurriyat conference (G) activist to specify reasons for killing him days after he was released from the prison.
Ahsan Untoo termed the killing as brutal and said that unknown gunmen could either be government or militants as such those behind the activist’s killing must reveal their identity and reasons.
“Those who killed the activist must reveal their identity as well as specify reasons for killing him. Unidentified or unknown is too vague and anybody can kill anyone in the name of unknown gunmen or unidentified gunmen and it is serious in context with Kashmir scenario as such whosoever has killed him must reveal reasons for killing him,” Untoo added.
Earlier, the unknown gunmen shot dead the Hurriyat activist Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani, son of Moulvi Nizamuddin outside his home in Reshipora Bomai. (GNS)