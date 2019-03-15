About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 |

Unsubstantiated leaks, canards being spread to harass Mirwaiz: Hurriyat (M)

 Hurriyat Conference (M) on Thursday denounced “lies” and “canards” being circulated by some media channels through what it termed as the “unsubstantiated” leaks—alleging that “it was an attempt to harass the party chief.”
The party spokesman said that after the raid at Mirwaiz residence the media through propaganda and lies is already passing its verdict on Mirwaiz to vitiate public opinion against him in India.
The spokesman said the high tech system “recovered “ from the Mirwaiz residence is a legal direct internet class B lease line free to air from a private internet provider in Regal Chowk.
The tower in the premise was erected after the service provider said that for last mile connectivity between Regal Chowk and his house a tower needed to be erected. The tower would also be used for surveillance purpose by putting a PTZ camera to monitor the whole area as the police personnel at his residence had insisted on surveillance cameras. To say it was “recovered” and used as some kind of “hotline “with other country is ridiculous. The government police cover that the Mirwaiz had at his residence all these years knew about it all along.
The spokesman further said that as the Mirwaiz said after he was not allowed a press conference after the raid at his residence that letterheads of APHC Anjuman Auqaf and AAC were seized by the investigative agency and no seizure report was given to Mirwaiz despite his request to them. The electronic media reports that some incriminating letterheads were recovered is mischievous and a cause of concern as the agency may be tamper with what that seized and as no seizure report was given.
The party spokesperson said that despite knowing that it is an attempt to “harass” him Mirwaiz has said that he is willing to cooperate in the matter in Srinagar. “The the way it is being done and the propaganda campaign being run around it besides, putting his safety in danger outside Kashmir shows that there are clearly other reasons behind it than what is being touted,” spokesperson said.

