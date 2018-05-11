Unscientific waste disposal posing health hazards in Pulwama

Javed Sofi
The negligence on the part of the local bodies as well as the State Government in ensuring safe disposal of waste generated in different parts of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has been posing serious health hazards.
Dumping solid waste in the town limits is a major pollution problem in Pulwama township. Solid wastes collected from the town and the district hospital premises are callously dumped close catchment areas of the town. This has become a safe breeding ground for rodents and flies, making it a high health-risk zone.
Residents and civil society members in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district have criticized Municipality Committee (MCP) for risking lives of people by unscientific disposal of garbage.
G. M Dar, a member of District Civil Society Pulwama said that MCP has no sanitation mechanism in place to deal with the garbage which continues to pile on public places.
He said that the department is risking their lives by dumping garbage at main bus stand, near public park Dalipora, behind Shaheed park and in vicinity of municipality office compound which houses town hall for the district.
“The garbage in front of the public park in Dalipora attracts canine species in flocks for wasted food items. The stray dogs chase away school children who have to make their way to school through the road,” he said.
Adil Mushtaq, a shopkeeper near public park in Dalipora, said that they have to accompany their kids tom school for fear of stray dogs which prowl on unattended garbage early in the morning. He said that many pedestrians have fell prey to dog bites at the site.
Residents said that municipality committee Pulwama since its inception till date is running without any solid waste management plan for the district.
“The committee failed to locate a safe site for dumping garbage; they lack collection or disposable mechanisms for waste management. Their inefficiency has turned the town into a hell,” said Javid Ahmad, a shopkeeper at main bus stand Pulwama.
“We asked concerned authorities for installing dustbins time and again. They continued to deny us civic amenities,” he said.
Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Executive Officer, Municipality Committee Pulwama said that they have identified a site at Letipora for dumping of garbage.
“We are using it but temporary, we dump a fraction of waste there but MCP is yet to acquire ownership of the land, the file has been submitted to higher authorities,” he said, adding that till MCP gets a permanent dumping site residents have to bear the brunt.
He also said that MCP is going to buy around 10,000 dustbins, out of which around 6,000 will be provided to households and remaining 4,000 to shopkeepers.