Unscheduled, prolonged power cuts irk Hyderpora, Parraypora residents

Limya MahajanSrinagar, Feb 19:
Unscheduled and prolonged power cuts have been giving a tough time to the residents in civil lines areas of Srinagar and people are showing a strong resentment against the Power Development Department (PDD).
Rising Kashmir has been receiving calls from the residents of Baghat, Parraypora and Hyderpora wherein people alleged prolonged and unscheduled power cuts by the PDD in these areas.
The consumers said PDD is resorting to unscheduled power cuts and the voltage of the electricity supplied is quite low. “PDD is charging the consumers through monthly usage bills but the electricity is nowhere. It is becoming unbearable to live in the chilling and biting cold,” they said.
Lateef Ahmed Mir, another resident of Hyderpora expressed a similar concern. “We have meters installed at our places and yet we don’t get round the clock electricity. Now, if there is any schedule for power cuts it is not being properly implemented.” He added that the electricity provided is of low voltage. The residents appealed the Chief Engineer PDD to provide electricity to the area as per the schedule.
The residents of Chinar Colony, Parraypora also complained of unprecedented power cuts.
“The situation has gone from bad to worse during the past few weeks especially after snowfall and rains. Power cuts are now more frequent especially during the evening hours,” he said.
Chief Engineer PDD, Hashmat Qazi said, “Power cuts are due to congestion and low voltage is due to excessive overloading. Consumers are putting a lot of burden on voltage as they use heaters, boilers and other things simultabeously.”
“The system is designed for a particular load. We provide same voltage be it summers or the winters but there are no power cuts in summers. However, in winters there is lot of burden on the transformers which causes power cuts,” he added.