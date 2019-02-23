UNSC condemns Pulwama attack

Press Trust of IndiaUnited Nations, Feb 22:
The UN Security Council has condemned the Pulwama militant attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and underlined the need to hold perpetrators of these "reprehensible acts" of militancy accountable and bring them to justice.
At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a suicide attack by in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.
"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019, for which Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility," the UN Security Council said in a statement on the 'Suicide Bombing in Jammu and Kashmir' on Thursday.
The UN organ, which includes five permanent members China, France, Russia, UK and the US "underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of militancy accountable and bring them to justice", it said.
The top UN body urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions to cooperate actively with the government of India and all other relevant authorities.
“A statement with many firsts takes more time than expected. In complex diplomatic situations, however, it is better to be late than never," India's permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin tweeted on the UNSC statement.
The UNSC reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by militant acts.