UNSC adopts Russian-drafted resolution on renewal of Yemen sanctions

AgenciesNew York
The United Nations Security Council on Monday adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on a technical rollover of the Yemen sanctions regime.
The unanimous vote followed a Russian veto of a UK-drafted text that contained language of Iranian "non-compliance" with the UN sanctions regime against individuals and entities deemed to be engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of Yemen.
In the vote on the UK-drafted text, 11 members of the Council were in favour, Russia and Bolivia against, and China and Kazakhstan abstained, Xinhua news agency reported.
Since Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council, the UK-draft failed to be adopted.
The council then put to vote the Russian text, which won unanimous support of the 15 members of the Council and passed.
