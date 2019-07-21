UN’s sustainable development goals to be part of JK’s NEP: Govt

July 21, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella on Saturday said that colleges across the State will be assigned to teach climate, environment and social disparity related issues—highlighted under UN-17 Sustainable Development Goals’

Rohella said that the higher education department would educate, aware and sensitize all students with regard to these issues. He said that UN-17 Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG) would be part of National Education Policy (NEP).

“The 17 UN sustainable goal is going to be part of the NEP. The students of all education institutions will be given education pertaining to issues like climate, environment or social disparity so that our children will be aware of these issues to sustain them in future,” Rohella said. He was speaking in a sidelines of an inter college workshop ‘Promotion of UN 17 SDG’ held here in Amar Singh College Srinagar on Saturday.

The Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) of UN started from 2000-2015 and in 2015, seventeen more goals were resolved by the UN with an assignment to achieve 169 targets till 2030.

On the occasion, Rohella said, “Among the 169 targets there are 369 successive indicators which every country is supposed to achieve. A country wide survey is also being conducted by the UN wherein they are checking how many sustainable goals have been achieved by the respective countries.”

Rohella said that there are three dimensions of sustainable developments including social, economic development and climatic balance, adding “To achieve such goals, the possibility of sustaining the assets of this planet will have more chances to be preserved for our future generation who have rights to enjoy the assets of the globe.”

The 17 UN SDG includes, No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Gender quality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequality, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life Below Water, Life on Land, Peace and Justice Strong Institutions and Partnerships to achieve the Goal.