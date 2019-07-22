About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 22, 2019 | AFP/Press Trust of India

UN's nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano dies

The UN's nuclear watchdog, the Interational Atomic Energy Agency, said Monday that its chief, Yukiya Amano, who has been in poor health for some time, has died.

"The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano," the IAEA said in a statement.

