Unrest result of denial of justice: CPI (M)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 3:
J&K State Committee CPI (M) reacted sharply to a recent statement of Governor Malik in which he said that neither political parties nor other organizations are so relevant in Kashmir as youth. In a statement, issued on Wednesday the spokesperson of CPI (M) said that Governor could have advised the political leadership to introspect why the political process in Kashmir is becoming irrelevant. “It is not a healthy trend but a serious concern.”
The spokesperson said that the political parties and political process being irrelevant is the reason for building up of anger. The State Committee CPI (M) hoped that the Governor, having vast political experience will analyze and see how serious the implications for the people of the state and the country will be if political parties and political process become irrelevant. “It is due to this reason that the void created by such situations is filled by extremism and violence,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said, “There is a need for serious and sincere initiative from political leadership of the country to arrest this trend of making political parties and political process irrelevant.”
“But unfortunately, whatever is happening on ground is contrary to it. On ground only security centric measures are being taken to tackle the situation. Perception is growing that the focus of the policy of New Delhi is only security centric vis-a-vis Kashmir,” he added.
The spokesperson said Governor could have advised the political leadership of the country presently at the helm of affairs to introspect why the political process in Kashmir is becoming irrelevant. He further said that the prevailing unrest is result of denial of justice and neglect. “The disillusionment, hopelessness and despondency have led the youth to desperation. There is need to study and analyse the root cause of this problem at the leadership level of the country. But unfortunately over the years, only symptoms are being seen and causes are being ignored.”
Reiterating the party stand, the spokesperson said, “Our party's stand has been that it (Kashmir) is not an exclusive law and order issue but a political problem. The alienation is deep and massive. CPI (M) had always been demanding to hold dialogue with voices of dissent in the state.”
Criticizing New Delhi’s policy on Kashmir the spokesperson said that peace is possible only through a political dialogue. “Violence will only deteriorate the situation further. The issue could be solved only through a dialogue and the biggest issue in Kashmir is alienation among people. If it isn't addressed, the political uncertainty will continue,” he said. The spokesperson said that the use of force and coercion has never helped in resolving the issues.