Unresolved issues of SSA teachers’ results in loss of 20 academic days

As mark of protest, teachers to offer Eid prayers at Pratap Park
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 20:
The students of government primary and middle schools across Kashmir Valley have suffered at least 20-days of academic loss in year 2018 due to the failure of authorities to resolve long pending issues of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Teachers.
Since the SSA teachers have started protesting in favour of implementation of 7th pay salary and delinking of their salary from Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) budget, the primary and middle schools are the worst sufferers who witnessed at least 20 days of academic loss due to frequent protest of SSA teachers.
SSA teachers said this during a silent sit-in protest held here in lawns of Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Srinagar, demanding the release of salary as per 7th pay commission.
During sit-in, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers Forum (JKRETTF) Farooq Ahmad Tantray said, “We are protesting against the government for not implementing 7th pay commission for our salaries.”
Tantray said, “This silent sit-in protest will be observed for 15 hours. We appeal the governor of J&K to implement 7th pay commission for the SSA teachers because more than 41 thousand SSA teachers are being exempted from this commission.”
“We accept that there has been a lot of academic loss but the government is responsible for all that losses as we have been asking the authorities to release only month salary out of pending three months but on basis of 7th pay commission,” Tantray said.
He also said that “Government compelled us to hit the streets and today we have also decided to offer Eid payer again in Pratap Park Srinagar as a mark of protest.”
Tantray said that government have arranged Rs 900 crores for the salary of SSA teachers of three months but we are repeatedly telling them (government) to release only month salary as per seventh pay commission till they will sort out the issue with the committee constituted by the government who are supposed to submit their queries in the month of November.
One of the protesting SSA teachers, Abdul Hamid during the protest said, “This is a fault of government who is taking this issue lightly and ultimately the students are suffering.”
Guv raises honorarium of Anganwari workers, helpers
Srinagar, August 20: On the initiative of Governor N N Vohra, the state’s Social Welfare Department, in a significant decision today, announced hike in the Honorarium of Anganwari Workers and Anganwari Helpers.
According to Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, the honorarium of the Anganwari Workers has been raised to Rs 4100 from the existing Rs 3600 and for Anganwari Helpers to Rs 2200 from the existing Rs 1800.
He said the hike in honorarium of the Anganwari Workers and Helpers would go a long way in fulfilling their long-pending demand.
Dr Lone said the Governor’s Administration has, meanwhile, decided to take a holistic re-look at the existing Anganwari Centres in light of the Government of India norms. He said the review would take into consideration the factors like functioning of the existing system, number of children in each Anganwari Centre, location of the village/hamlet, distance between nearest Anganwari Centres, future demand and other related issues.
Dr Lone said the review shall be anchored by the Finance Department in coordination with the Social Welfare Department. He said till the time the review is completed there will be no fresh engagement in the Anganwari Centres.
There are presently, 32960 Anganwari Centres in the State, out of which 29599 are functional, he said.
