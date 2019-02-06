Unqualified persons prescribe Ayush drugs, malpractice goes unchecked in Pulwama

Javid SofiPulwama :
The alleged malpractice of prescribing ayush drugs by unqualified persons at their retail drug shops goes unchecked in South Kashmir's Pulwama district .
Residents from various areas informed Rising Kashmir that unqualified people, who run retail shops for sale of Ayush Drugs, pose as doctors and dupe innocent people.
They alleged that many incidents of such malpractice were brought into notice of concerned authorities but to no avail.
A Pulwama resident, Mir Zee Shaan said that few days ago they received complaints against one such retail Shopkeeper of Ayurvedic drug in main market and to verify the veracity of complaints he went to the drug seller posing as a patient of back pain. "I inquired from the drug seller if there is any practicing doctor available on his shop and he replied in negative," Mir said, adding that the drug seller used slaptick and then prescribed three medicine including Flucanozole tablets, an anti-fungal.
He said that he was surprised to see the brazen violation of drugs and cosmetic act and with the prescription he went to authorities controlling sale of Ayurvedic and allophatic drugs in Pulwama. He said that drug inspector for Pulwama, Ghulam Mustafa
Khan inspected the shop and suspended his licence for 5 days for violating norms but ADMO failed to take any action.
"The particular person is running Ayurvedic and allopathic drugs under single roof. It was found that he is dispensing scheduled H drugs without prescription of registered medical practitioner," he said, adding that Ayurvedic and vitamin supplements do not fall under their ambit.
Assistant District Medical Officer ( ADMO) Pulwama, who is district officer for monitoring sale, storage and practice of Ayush medicine showed his lack of will to take any action.
"The case will have to be taken care of by inspection team which has been constituted for this purpose. I cannot do anything in this matter," he said.
Assistant Director, ISM, Kashmir, Kuldeep Kaul said that an unqualified person cannot prescribe medicine.
"The mal-practice of prescribing drugs by unqualified persons is be monitored by concerned ADMO and we have also constituted three inspection teams for curbing this menace," he said.
Dr. Shuja, who is one among the four members of the inspection team for South Kashmir said that they have yet to visit Pulwama and have scheduled an awareness camp on drug and cosmetic act and regulation of Ayurvedic clinics next week.
He said that he served strong warnings to two clinic operators in Qazigund and Anantnag for putting unqualified people for sale of drugs or managing affairs of their clinic. They were told either to stop their operations or use qualified manpower," he said, regretting that he cannot monitor all the four districts single handedly.