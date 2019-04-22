Unprecedented security arrangements made for polling in Anantnag PC

April 22, 2019 | Agencies

All arrangements, including three-tier security, have been made for conducting free, fair and peaceful polls in the first of three phase polling in six of the 16 Assembly segments in Anantnag Parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.

The Assembly segments going to polls tomorrow are -- Anantnag, Doru Shahabad, Kokernag, Shangus, Bijbehera and Pahalgam in the constituency spread over four district in south Kashmir, where 13.93 lakh voters will decide the fate of 18 candidates, including former chief minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief G A Mir, and Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi and BJP Mohammad Yousuf.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has reduced the polling by two hours in the constituency. The polling will now be held between 0700 hrs and 1600 hrs for security reasons.

[Representational Pic]