Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

August 01, 2019 | Agencies

BLP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in the Unnao rape case, was expelled by the party on Thursday.

An official announcement about the decision is expected later in the day.

Earlier on Wednesday, UP BJP president Swantra Deo Singh, who was on Ayodhya visit to worship at the Ram Lala temple at the disputed site, rushed to Delhi by special aircraft without attending his programme.

According to sources, BJP leaders in the state are still unaware of the party's decision about Senger, BJP ML from Bangarmau seat.



Earlier on Tuesday, Singh had said that the BJP MLA was suspended a year back.

Meanwhile, the Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) has suspended three police constables, including two women, who were in the security of the rape survivor.



Sources said that all the three constables-- Sudesh Patel, Sunita and Rubi Kumari - were suspended on charges of laxity in their duties as they had not accompanied the victim to Rae Bareli on Sunday when the accident occurred.