April 06, 2019 | Bilal Ahmad

Spring is one of the four temperate seasons, following winter and preceding summer. Spring refers to the season and also to the ideas of rebirth, rejuvenation, renewal, resurrection and re growth. The idea born in the valley regarding the conversion of agrarian land from few years back is disastrous and rough, enough to gobble up the peoples happiness and wide range of beliefs like political, social, economical, environmental and cultural. People across the globe celebrate spring with great fervor and enthusiasm both culturally, traditionally and ritualistically. Celebrating spring in Jammu & Kashmir is unique in its own way as the region receives heavy snowfall in winters; people welcome its arrival with open arms.

The trend now a day’s, people of Jammu & Kashmir have adopted to celebrate it by planting apple trees and converting agricultural land to orchards of varied categories of fruits. People start planting more and more trees and saplings of varied species, on one side which is good for our environment and the geographical preservation, but it has its hazardous impact and influences on the resources of agricultural activities. People mostly in the rural areas keep themselves busy in converting the agrarian land into the orchards, citing the numerous reasons of poor production of grains, lake of expert assistance, low yielding seeds and costly fertilizers and pesticides.

Although, people are aware about the laws, which are restricting the unlawful conversion of the use of land but people take pride in breaching the laws relevant to the prohibition of such activities. The Government agencies responsible in maintaining the vigil and enforce the legislation already in vogue in letter and spirit to prohibit the unlawful conversion of land use, should view the matter seriously as its impact will be serious in the upcoming times for the native population. Their leniency and negligence indicates that government is not interested in achieving the self sufficiency in regard to rice production. Conversion of land use will have serious consequences in the numerous ways like, economic, cultural, social and political also. It is a serious issue and worth to cliff our wings of social, political, cultural and economic beliefs.

As per the section 133-A of J&K Land Revenue Act, no land growing Shali crop, vegetable or saffron bulbs, can be put for other use, without obtaining prior permission of the Revenue Minister or of the authorities assigned with the competence. However, under section 13 of the above said Act up to 02 kanals, no permission is required for residential purposes. People now a day’s take fancy in converting their agrarian land into orchards, commercial activities and residential areas. Although there are numerous statutes in vogue in the areas falling in the jurisdiction of municipalities, developmental authorities and other law enforcing agencies but people belonging to the rural and far flung areas have no agency or authority on ground to overlook the activities of conversion of land use.

People enjoying high profile in administration t and political privilege; get easily permissions for such conversions of land use in the urban areas. These unethical and anarchic acts only lead us to drown deep down in the waters of gloom and despair. People belong to rural and far flung areas have nothing to worry about as the authorities are in deep slumber. They do not bother to visit the areas to check the unlawful conversion of agrarian land. Taking the advantage of the conscious collapse of the authorities, rural people are converting their lands without any fear and proper planning.

Authorities involved in looking after the land conversion should take the concrete measure at grassroots level to prevent this practice without any further delay. Government should take measures to provide farmers hybrid seeds, inexpensive/subsidized rated fertilizers and pesticides, regular expert advice to keep farmers informed about the rice cultivation activities.

Land use conversion laws should be implemented with full force and if necessary new legislation in the matter be framed to curtail this holistic epidemic at an earliest besides awareness camps should be organized for the general awareness of farmers. Live stock like cattle, goats and sheep rearing should be encouraged by bringing some schemes to establish the farms and diaries, so that farmers will keep themselves confined to the rice cultivation. Civil society should also bring the point in the public domain the unlawful land use conversion and its consequences should be portrayed and highlighted for the general society at large.

(Author is a Research Scholar)

ahmadbilal9805@yahoo.in