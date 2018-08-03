About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Unknown gunmen strike at JK Bank Branch in Shopian, decamp with cash, rifle

Published at August 03, 2018 02:17 PM 0Comment(s)765views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Unknown gunmen on Friday afternoon strike at JK Bank Branch in Kapran area of South Kashmir's Shopian district and decamped with 75850 rupees cash and a 12 Bore Gun from the security guard.

A police officer said that the gunmen barged inside the JK Bank at Kapran and looted 75850 Rupees cash.

Besides cash, the gunmen snatched 12Bore Gun from the security guard.

A case has been registered and further investigation was taken up. (GNS)

 

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

