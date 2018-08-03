Unknown gunmen strike at JK Bank Branch in Shopian, decamp with cash, rifle

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Unknown gunmen on Friday afternoon strike at JK Bank Branch in Kapran area of South Kashmir's Shopian district and decamped with 75850 rupees cash and a 12 Bore Gun from the security guard.
A police officer said that the gunmen barged inside the JK Bank at Kapran and looted 75850 Rupees cash.
Besides cash, the gunmen snatched 12Bore Gun from the security guard.
A case has been registered and further investigation was taken up. (GNS)
Picture used in the story is representational