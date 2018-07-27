Unknown persons smash windshields of 3 cars in Press Enclave

We are investigating the case: DGP
Irfan YattooSrinagar, July 26:
Unknown persons on Thursday night smashed windshields of three cars of journalists parked inside the Press Enclave here.
The incident comes 41 days after the assassination of Chief Editor Rising Kashmir, Syed Shujaat Bukhari.
According to witnesses, the window shields of all three vehicles were found smashed in the morning, which shocked the passersby.
One vehicle belongs to former BBC correspondent, Altaf Hussain while two other cars belong to his relatives.
“We came to know about the incident at 7 am. We immediately contacted the police,” Hussain told Rising Kashmir. The place is residence of the journalist and is adjacent to Press Information Bureau (PIB) office.
He said windshields of the cars were broken and they (unknown persons) have apparently searched the vehicles but nothing has been stolen.
Hussain said if police squad was on duty then how unidentified persons reached the spot, adding that police shall be answerable.
“If CCTV cameras were installed after Bukhari’s killing on one side of Press Colony, then why these were not installed on the other side,” asked Hussain.
Smelling threats out of the incident, he said, “It is a message that people including journalists are not safe in Kashmir which is unfortunate.”
He also said that at 12.30 in the night, his son came back home from a marriage ceremony but vehicles were safe at that time. “It seems, the incident happened after that,” said Hussain.
The incident has exposed the government’s tall claims for making Press Colony safe and secure, he said adding it is a major security lapse in the heart of Srinagar city.
“If some unknown persons can smash vehicles here, they can also plant an IED inside this colony,” he added.
SHO Kothibagh, Abdul Rashid told Rising Kashmir that they are investigating the incident from all angles. “We have registered an FIR against unknown persons and are investigating the case,” Rashid said.
Director General of Police, S P Vaid said police is investigating the smashing of windshields of cars at Press Enclave. “Police has taken cognizance of the incident. Concerned police officials have been directed to investigate the case,” DGP told local news agency KNS over phone.
