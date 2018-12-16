About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Unknown persons abduct cart vendor in Sopore

Published at December 16, 2018 12:44 AM 0Comment(s)408views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 15:

 A 32-year-old cart vendor was abducted by unknown persons from Brath Kallan crossing in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.
Reports said that unknown persons boarding a car abducted the cart vendor Tariq Ahmad Ganie (32) son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie of Bomai, Sopore in the afternoon.
Confirming the incident SP Sopore Javid Iqbal said that a case has been registered in this regard in the concerned police station and search is in process. GNS

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top