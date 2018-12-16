Unknown persons abduct cart vendor in Sopore

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 15:
A 32-year-old cart vendor was abducted by unknown persons from Brath Kallan crossing in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.
Reports said that unknown persons boarding a car abducted the cart vendor Tariq Ahmad Ganie (32) son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie of Bomai, Sopore in the afternoon.
Confirming the incident SP Sopore Javid Iqbal said that a case has been registered in this regard in the concerned police station and search is in process. GNS