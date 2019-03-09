Unknown men snatch rifle from PSO of DC Kishtwar

March 09, 2019 | Imran Shah

Unknown men snatched a weapon from the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana last night.

A police source said that unknown men snatched AK- 47 rifle from PSO Daleep Kumar at Shaheedi Mazar area of Kishtwar town at around 10 pm on Friday.

Soon after the incident police rushed to the spot and the area was cordoned off.

(Picture representational)