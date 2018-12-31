Unknown men run away with 4 rifles from former MLC’s residence

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 30:
Four rifles were looted by some unknown men from a residence of former MLC, Muzaffar Parray at Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar on Sunday.
Source said that four AK-47 rifles were taken away by unidentified men from the guard room of Parray’s official residence at J-37 government quarters at Jawahar Nagar.
They said one of the Personal Security Officers (PSO) of the Congress leader reported to the Police that three men arrived at the quarter and overpowered him before fleeing with the weapons.
“The PSO, in his complaint, stated that three men arrived at the quarter and showed him knife, tied him with the muffler and took the keys of the guard room and then ran away with the weapons,” a Police officer said.
A reliable source said as per the preliminary details, the weapon looters apparently knew the exact location of the truck in which the four rifles were stored.
He said that former PSO of the politician identified as Showkat had visited the place some 20 minutes before the incident.
Police is investigating the role of Showkat, who is posted with the Armed Wing of Police, into the incident.
Police has not been able to contact Showkat on mobile phone as it remains switched off, said a reliable source.
“A case has been registered into the incident and the search is on to nab the suspects. Showkat’s role is being investigated,” he said.
Parray was currently in Jammu, while his three PSOs were on leave, a Police officer said.
He said the fourth PSO, who reported the incident to Police, was present at the quarter.
According to the reports, Police has summoned the PSOs for questioning.
This is the second weapon-looting incident at the government quarters at Jawahar Nagar.
On September 28, Special Police Officer Adil Bashir Sheikh of Zainpora, Shopaon fled away with seven weapons of his colleagues from the official residence of former MLA Wachi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir.
Sheikh, who was part of Mir’s security, later joined militant ranks in south Kashmir.
