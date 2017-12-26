Unknown gunmen thrash slain militant’s brother in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama:
Unidentified masked gunmen on Sunday night barged into the house of a slain Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander and abducted his younger brother Muhammad Arif Malik.
Malik, a resident of Litar area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district was found unconscious by locals in a paddy field this morning while blood was oozing out from his body.
He was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where from doctors referred him to SMHS hospital Srinagar.
Malik's brother Pintoo Malik was a LeT Commander who was killed in a gun battle with forces.
Recently, a gun battle had raged when forces cordoned off his house where a couple of militants were present.
Locals are tight lipped about the incident; however a police official wishing anonymity said that he may have been picked up by militants for questioning as recently forces laid a siege of his house in presence of militants. (CNS)
