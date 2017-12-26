About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Unknown gunmen thrash slain militant’s brother in Pulwama

Published at December 26, 2017 01:08 AM 0Comment(s)356views


Rising Kashmir News

Pulwama:

Unidentified masked gunmen on Sunday night barged into the house of a slain Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander and abducted his younger brother Muhammad Arif Malik.
Malik, a resident of Litar area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district was found unconscious by locals in a paddy field this morning while blood was oozing out from his body.
He was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where from doctors referred him to SMHS hospital Srinagar.
Malik's brother Pintoo Malik was a LeT Commander who was killed in a gun battle with forces.
Recently, a gun battle had raged when forces cordoned off his house where a couple of militants were present.
Locals are tight lipped about the incident; however a police official wishing anonymity said that he may have been picked up by militants for questioning as recently forces laid a siege of his house in presence of militants. (CNS)

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top