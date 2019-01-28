About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Unknown gunmen shoot at, injure bank guard in Tral Pulwama

Published at January 28, 2019 06:02 PM 0Comment(s)1092views


Javid Sofi

Tral
A bank security guard was critically injured in Tral town of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday after unknown gunemn fired at him. 
 
A police official identified the injured as Tariq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Reshipora Tral.
 
The police official said that Tariq was walking home when he came under fire near a water storage tank.
 
"He received a fire arm injury in the abdomen and was shifted to Srinagar hospital in a critical condition," he said, adding that the area has been cordoned off.
 
 
