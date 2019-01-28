Unknown gunmen shoot at, injure bank guard in Tral Pulwama

Get - On the Play Store.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah targeted BJP president Amit Shah for his OROP jibe and said the country was suffering from too much "ODOMOS- overdose of only Modi only Shah". "While the rest of the country suffers from too much ODOMOS - overdose (of) only Modi only ...More
An Army man was injured on Monday in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. During patrolling of the borderline, a mine exploded in Mendhar sector, resulting in injuries to the army personnel, they said. He was taken to a hospital ...More
An "overenthusiastic" officer in the security wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police took the decision to bar some journalists with adverse reports against them from attending the Republic Day function here, leading to a chaos, officials said on Monday. After preliminary enquiry, ...More
In a possible breakthrough, the US and the Taliban have agreed in principle to the framework of a peace deal that moves both parties toward ending the 17-year war in Afghanistan, a media report said Monday. The draft outlines a commitment from the Taliban that Afghan soil wi...More
A bank security guard was critically injured in Tral town of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday after unknown gunemn fired at him. A police official identified the injured as Tariq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Reshipora Tral. The police official said that Tariq was wa...More
Goods worth lakhs turned into ashes as a fire broke out in a wholesale shop of essential commodities in Canal Road area here. "A major fire broke out inside a shop of essential commodities opposite GGM Science College, Canal Road, late on Sunday night and goods like flour, w...More
Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Monday urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to reconsider the Finance Department's notification reversing the previous government's "historic decision" of exempting women from paying stamp duty on registration of land. The statement comes days aft...More
Pakistan will try to resume peace talks with India only after election results are out as it is "useless" to talk to New Delhi because no big decisions are expected from the present Indian government, a senior minister has said. Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Information of Pak...More
A man was killed in a road accident in Handwara’s Chowgal area on Monday triggering protests. The accident took place when an army vehicle hit a passenger car in the afternoon killing its driver Ajaz Rasool Wani. An official said that police has registered a case in t...More
Eighteen animals were burnt to death after a major fire engulfed in their shed in Doda district, police said Monday. Farmer Tirath Ram, a resident of Gajoth village here, had reportedly lit the fire to keep the shed warm when at least 15 goats, two bulls and a horse died, po...More
Government forces on Monday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in a village in south Kashmir district of Shopian, where militants were said to have fired at an Army camp last night. Officials said that troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Gr...More
Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a bootlegger on Monday in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Police said that on a tip off a police naka was established at Verinag, Anantnag Monday. During the checking a suspected person was intercepted, police said adding illicit liquor b...More
A shutdown is being observed in Sumbal Bandipora and adjoining areas against the arrest of a youth by Special Cell of Delhi police last week. Business and other activities were closed and traffic remained off the roads on a shutdown call given by local traders, transporters ...More
The Pakistan Army has said that the fencing of a substantial portion of the over 2,600-km-long Afghan border has been completed and the rest will be finished by next year to check the ifiltration. Pakistan has spent billions of rupees for putting fence on the porous border. ...More
In a bid to enter e-governance, the excise and taxation department in Jammu and Kashmir has started the automation process to deliver 17 services online from next financial year, Excise Commissioner Talat Parvez Rohella said Monday. A mega plan is underway to ensure hassle ...More
The chief of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) Ranjan Daimary and 14 others were on Monday convicted by the CBI Special Court in the 2008 case of serial bomb blasts in Assam which had left 88 people dead. CBI Special Judge Aparesh Chakraborty convicted Daimar...More
A massive Cordon and Search Operation was launched by forces at many villages of Mehdhar in Poonch district in Monday. Sources said the CASO was launched jointly by Army and special operations group of Police at Mankote, Ghani, Balnoi and other area. "The operation was lau...More
The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Monday termed the barring of Kashmir journalists from covering the January 26 function in Srinagar as an “unprecedented state-sponsored attack on press freedom”. In a statement, EGI condemned “the arbitrary manner" in wh...More
Drass town in Ladakh region continues to remain coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 31.4 degrees Celsius. According to Meteorological department the weather is likely to remain dry in Kashmir during the next 48 hours till Wednesday. However, the minimum temperature...More
A police man shot himself dead with his service rifle in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday. Reports said that head constable Mohammad Shafi Mir, 46, son of Mohammad Ismail Mir shot himself dead at District Police Line (DPL) Budgam. The deceased hails from S...More
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was opened for one-way traffic on Monday. An official said that heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar and later the light motor vehicles. According to reports over 3,000 trucks carrying essential supplies to Kashmir a...More
