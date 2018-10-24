Unknown gunmen ransack houses of policemen in Kulgam

Kulgam:
Unknown gunmen ransacked house of three brothers working in the Jammu Kashmir Police department in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Locals said that at least three unknown gunmen barged into the house of one Mushtaq Ahmed Thokar at Paddarpora village of gunmen and ransacked the house. “There were only little girls present in the house. The gunmen ransacked the house and left away,” said an eyewitness.
They said that Mushtaq Ahmed has three sons working in the police department, two are posted in Ladakh Division while one at Bandipora district. A police official feigned ignorance about the incident saying that they are ascertaining the facts.