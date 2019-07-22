About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 22, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Unknown gunmen kidnapped, killed Pulwama girl: Police

The Jammu Kashmir Police has said that, Ishrat Muneer of Pulwama district who was shot upon in January this year was not involved in any criminal case—however she was kidnapped, and later killed by unknown gunmen.
Police said this in a reply to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) notice.
On January 31-2019, a short video of a young girl being shot at a short point-blank range by unknown gunmen went viral on social media.
The next morning, the girl was identified as Ishrat Muneer of Dangerpora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Her body was recovered from in Draggad village of Shopian district.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama informed the Commission that “On 01-02-2019, Muneer Ahmed Bhat S/o Ab Khaliq Bhat R/o Dangerpora Pulwama lodged a written report in Police Station Pulwama, stating therein that on 31-01-2019 at about 10.00 hours his daughter namely Ishrat Jan left towards computer Institute but did not return till late evening.”
Police also said that on receipt of the complaint, a report was diarized in DD of Police Station Pulwama and search file was opened,”
“During the course of investigation, it surfaced out that the missing girl was pursuing M.A in Sociology through IGNOU and on 01-02-2019, the bullet riddle body of the missing girl was found lying at Dragad Sugan Shopian,” Police said.
The police reply states that the slain girl had been kidnapped and later on killed by some unknown gunmen regarding which case FIR No. 08/2019 U/S 302 RPC, 7/27 A. act stands registered at Police Station Zainapora Shopian.
In a reply, it was also mentioned that the body of the deceased was handed over to her legal heirs by Police Station Zainapora for last rites.
“The report further reveals that slain girl was not found involved in any criminal or subversive case as per the records of Police Station Pulwama. However, detailed factual report with regard to her death may kindly be had from Police Shopian.” Police told SHRC.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama also told SHRC that “The relief case of the deceased has been prepared by Tehsildar concerned and report of the involvement or non-involvement has been obtained from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama.”
“The case alongwith other such cases is being placed before the next District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee meeting for consideration under rules,” DC told SHRC. The petition of the case in SHRC was filed by activist M M Shuja.

 

 

