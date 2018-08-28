Unknown gunmen fire at NC leader Rahim Rather's house in Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Unknown gunmen on Tuesday morning attacked the residence of senior National Conference (NC) leader and former minister Abdul Rahim Rather in central Kashmir district of Budgam in a bid to snatch the rifles of the security guards.
However, the alert security guards foiled the weapon snatching bid by responding to the attack.
Official sources said that the unknown gunmen fired at the residence of Rather in Badipora.
But, the guards retaliated, forcing the gunmen to flee from the spot.
''Rather was not present in the house at the time of the attack,'' they said, adding that no one was injured in the firing.