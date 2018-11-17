Unknown gunmen abduct two more civilians in Shopian

Javid SofiShopian
Two more youth were abducted by unknown gunmen, the second such incident in the day, from a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.
A police official said that unknown gunmen abducted two civilians from Memander village of shopian. He identified the abducted persons as Hakib Javid and Ishfaq Ahmad.
Earlier in the morning three youth Farooq Ahmad, Shahid Ahmad and Raja were abducted from Sadipora Payeen.
A police official said that Farooq and Shahid have been released.
Further details were awaited.