About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Unknown gunmen abduct two more civilians in Shopian

Published at November 17, 2018 05:48 PM 0Comment(s)1461views


Unknown gunmen abduct two more civilians in Shopian

Javid Sofi

Shopian

Two more youth were abducted by unknown gunmen, the second such incident in the day, from a village  in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday. 

A police official said that unknown gunmen abducted two civilians from Memander village of shopian. He identified the abducted persons as Hakib Javid and Ishfaq Ahmad. 

Earlier in the morning three youth Farooq Ahmad, Shahid Ahmad and Raja were abducted from Sadipora Payeen.

A police official said that Farooq and Shahid have been released.

Further details were awaited. 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top