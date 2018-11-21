Unjust killings—I

Muhammad SuhailHaafizChintsaz (Mukarram)
While analysing the sufferings, distress and disorder round the globe vis-à-vis the unjust and extrajudicial killings of human beings, the state’s high rank Islaamic Researcher-cum-Social Reformer, Esteemed HazratMaulaanaaFayyaaz Ahmad ZarrooSaahib (Daamat-Barakaatuhu), found it required to include this topic on culpable homicide as a comprehensive series for his hugely popular Radio Program “Humsafar” being aired on the Primary Channel of Radio Kashmir Srinagar every Friday at 8:30 am, with technical assistance of Producer & Director, SaleemAijazKapra.
The series aired its first episode on 19.10.2018 which added 363rd episode to the Humsafar Radio Program Library. Having benefited greatly from the said blessed speech, this humble author consider it necessary to put its considerate deliberations into print for the purpose of archives and all time easy access to all the stakeholders, for spreading peace and tranquillity on the planet.
The esteemed speaker of the Humsafarbroadcast, HazratMaulaanaaFayyaaz Ahmad ZarrooSaahib (Daamat-Barakaatuhu) addressed this highly topical issue of the present day world in a very effective manner. The excerpts of their broadcasted speech are as follows:
Severity of Unjust Killing: Every religion, sect, and social institution of the world considers unjust and extrajudicial killing a grave crime, heinous offence and a matter of serious concern. The only religion acceptable with HazratRabbul-Aalameen (Jalla-Shaanuhoo) is Islam in which the life of a human being had been held in high regard and hence Islam takes strong exception to the killing of any human being unjustly.
The Creator of all the worlds (Jalla-Shaanuhoo), the Almighty HazratRabbul-Aalameen (Jalla-Shaanuhoo) had created the whole universe for the service of human beings with the principle to live and let live there while seeking the pleasure of its Creator (Jalla-Shaanuhoo) in every act and in every word.
All the created things in the universe had been placed at the disposal of human beings and they have been directed to use them in a legitimate manner during their lifetime.
If anyone kills a human being in this world without the will and approval of the Creator of this world, such killing is tantamount to destroying the whole system and architecture of the universe.
Warning of the Holy Qur’an
The Holy Qur’an had issued a warning of severe punishment and evil consequences against unjust killing and described it an abominable act in the following words:
“Whoever kills a person (unjustly) for spreading disorder in the earth, is as if he has killed the whole mankind,” (Surah Maaidah).
Stern warning to the killer in Ahaadees
In the Ahaadees-e-Mubaarakah, grave concerns had been expressed about the unjust killings and disgraceful punishments had been predicted for the perpetrators of this heinous offence.
In a HadeesShareef, it has been said that on the day of Qiyaamah, the cases among the cases of oppression, that will be adjudged first will be the cases of murder and in this way all the killers would be brought to justice there.
Disgrace and punishment
On the day of judgement, every victim of unjust killing irrespective of age, gender and religion will be waiting for his or her killer, as soon as the killer will pass by the victim, the victim will identify him or her and then jump on the killer. On the day of Qiyaamah, the victims of murder will be resurrected in such a position that they will be bleeding from jugular veins profusely (because in most of the cases, the throat of the victim comes under attack during killing in this world).
It has been reported in a HadeesShareef that whoever helps in the killing of a Muslim even by part of a word will face Almighty (Jalla-Shaanuhoo) with a sign written (on his or her forehead) in between his or her eyes: (This man or woman is) “deprived from the mercy of Almighty (Jalla-Shaanuhoo).”
This will be disgraceful and embarrassing position of the killers on the day of Qiyaamah before sending them to the hell.
After catching hold the killer by his or her forehead, the victim will drag the killer near the Arsh-e-Azeem where the victim will submit the case of murder and will request there that the killer be questioned why he or she committed murder in the world.
Some killers will confess their crime and some killers will say that they have committed the murder on the orders of that person or that group or that organization. All such persons, groups etc will be dragged to the place of trial whose names the killer divulge to the angels on the plains of Qiyaamah.
Now the quantum of the punishment for the convicted killers will be decreed: “Divvy up the fire of Hell into seventy (70) parts, burn all such persons in sixty-nine (69) parts of the fire on whose orders human beings were killed unjustly in the world and burn the killer in remaining one (1) part of the hellish fire who had killed a person on the orders of others.”
Another punishment for the killer of a human being will be given in this way on the day of Qiyaamah that in revenge for each murder the killer will be slaughtered one thousand (1000) times and after every slaughter the killer will be brought back to life so that he or she will be thrown into the Hell alive.
Killing of a human being unjustly is so detestable, abominable, dreadful and condemnable in Islam that such a person who had expressed support for killing a human being unjustly in the world by uttering a half word, ki... instead of its full word, kill, will not be spared on the day of Qiyaamah and would be punished in proportion to the gravity of his or her offence.
Author is serving as Informatics Officer-cum-Assistant Secretary General in Municipal Corporation, Srinagar