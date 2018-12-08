Unjust killings – II

Muhammad Suhail HaafizChintsaz
This is the 2nd part of the reformative speech about the evil consequences of unjust killings, given by the noted scholar of Islaam-cum-social reformer, esteemed HazratMaulanaFayyaaz Ahmad ZarrooSaahib (Daamat-Barakaatuhu) in his hugely popular radio program, Humsafar, being broadcast every Friday on the Primary Channel of Radio Kashmir Srinagar at 8:30 am.
In one more HadeesShareef, it has been reported that on the day of Qiyaamah, among the religious obligations, people will be questioned first about Salaah (Namaaz). Similarly, among the cases of physical offences, the cases of unjust killings or murders will be adjudged first.
Actual historical punishments for killers before the Day of Qiyaamah: Killing a human being unjustly is so repugnant in Islaam that punishments meted out to some notorious killers in the universe of Barzakh, the post-death ~ pre-resurrection state, were revealed to the living men of this world immediately after the killer died himself.
Here, I would like to mention three actual historical events in which the exemplary punishments meted out to some notorious killers in Aalam-e-Barzakh, were revealed to the living persons of this world.
Qaabeel, the first Killer
It has been recorded by a noted historian-cum-Hadees Scholar of Islaam, HazratAllaamah Muhammad-bin-Ahmad-bin-Saalim-bin-SulaymaanSaffaareeni Al-Hambali (Alaihir-Rahmah) in his well-founded research book “Al-Buhoor-Az-Zaakhirah-Fi-Uloomil-Aakhirah”, that, one day, a group of young men set out on the voyage. In the middle of the sea, they come across a deep darkness.
After moving the boat ahead throw this horrendous darkness, they felt thirsty. While sailing ahead, the darkness disappeared and the sailing people dropped anchor off the coast.
The sea water was not drinkable due to its high salty taste, so they went in quest of fresh water on the coast for quenching their thirst.
After wandering so much, looking for water, they felt too tired to search more and could not proceed further. However, one of the indefatigable member of the group, namely Abdullaah, remained in quest of water and hence went ahead lonely.
After walking a long distance, Abdullah saw few closed doors but no human being was present there. He called for drinking water many times, but nobody responded his calls except strong winds were blowing there and hitting these closed doors loudly.
Meanwhile, he saw two men galloping their horses towards him. When they reached very near to him, they asked him, “O! Abdullaah, do you need drinking water?” He answered in affirmative.
They told him: “Proceed that way and you will find a pond of fresh water there, take the water as much as you need from that pond, and be informed that you will observe a dreaded scene there, but please do not get frightened from that horrific scene, take your water and return soon”.
After this encounter, these two horse riders galloped back and disappeared from the sight. Now Abdullaah started to proceed towards the pointed pond.
As soon as Abdullaah reached near the pond, he saw a man hanging head down in the middle of the pond, his feet kept in chains, his head kept away from the level of water just one palm, he is crying! water!water!water! First of all Abdullaah tried to quench the thirst of this hanging man by filling his utensil with water. However, his hands paralysed whenever he tried to lift the water-filled utensil towards him.
On seeing this baffling phenomenon, the hanging man requested Abdullaah to kindly untie a wrap of his turban from his head, soak it in the pond water and then throw it at his mouth so that he may suck it and quench his thirst.
This desperate attempt to have him a drink of water also failed as the hands of Abdullaah seized up painfully after he tried to throw a soaked wrap of his turban towards him.
At this point, Abdullaah asked this condemned person to introduce himself. The hanging man divulged that he is Qaabeel, the person who had committed the first murder of a human being in the world.
When he himself died, he was sentenced to this upside down condition till the day of Qiyaamah writhing in pain and thirst on this pond.
“Whenever any human being is killed in the world unjustly, his quantum of punishment is being intensified,”Qaabeel added.
Corpse of a killer thrown out of his grave
The noted scholars of Tafseer, AllaamahJassaas (Alaihir-rahmah) in his masterpiece, “Ahkaamul-Qur’aan” and AllaamahAaloosi (Alaihir-rahmah) in his masterpiece, “Roohul-ma’aani” have recorded a terrifying incident as follows:
In Madeenah-Munawwarah, a citizen of this sacred city was killed unjustly by a man, namely Muhallam. Before killing him, the killed citizen begged Muhallam for sparing his life, even he recited KalimahShareef before him, but Muhallam did not spare his life and killed him unjustly.
Later on, Muhallam felt remorse for his crime and he fell ill seriously. And finally he passed away in the same illness.
The next day after the burial of the corpse of Muhallam, his dead body was thrown out of his grave in mysterious circumstances. The people of that time thought that perhaps animals had dig him out of his grave, so they buried him in another one.
But he was again thrown out of this 2nd grave next day. This bizarre episode got repeated twice, thrice and more.
Later, the pious scholars and pious people of that time got realised that it is happening due to unjust killing he has committed before his demise. And finally they decided to throw his corpse into a deep gorge cave and blocked it off by stones.
Spine-chilling episode
This bloodcurdling episode had also been recorded by HazratAllaamah Muhammad-bin-Ahmad-bin-Saalim-bin- SulaymaanSaffaareeni Al-Hambali (Alaihir-Rahmah) in his well-founded research book “Al-Buhoor-Az-Zaakhirah-fi-Uloomil-Aakhirah”, with authentic chain of narration, that a person, namely Ismah, told me that one day he was wandering the wilderness and reached such forest plains that were eerily silent.
Suddenly, a Khaanqaah (a small muddy hut meant for worship) came into his view there. He thought that there will be someone living inside this Khaanqaah, so he went very near to it. He called from outside “Is there someone residing inside the Khaanqah, please let me know.”
On his call, a man appeared on the window of this Khaanqaah. He was a Raahib (monk). Ismah asked him how he is managing his daily meals at this isolated place.
He replied that his meals are coming from such a far-flung area that takes one month to reach there, but he is not allowed to divulge more details about such an arrangement.
Ismah asked him if he had observed any strange event at this isolated place, kindly narrate it to him with full details.
The monk replied in affirmative. Then the monk pointed him towards a big white rock that was lying some yards away from his Khaanqaah. He told Ismah that one fine day a gigantic ostrich came here and rested on that rock. The ostrich started vomiting. First he vomited human head followed by other body parts of a man viz. legs, arms etc.
After ejecting all body parts from his stomach, these body parts assembled into a complete living man in a jiffy. Then this man tried to stand up, but the gigantic ostrich pricked him with his beak which dismembered his whole body and the ostrich quickly swallowed each of his body part one by one and then flew away.
The monk told Ismah that he observed this gory incident many times there, then one day he asked the Ostrich, his heart in his mouth: “O Creature of the Creator Almighty (Jalla-Shaanuhu), please unravel the mystery of these strange happenings on the white rock to me.”
The Ostrich replied in pure Arabic: “I am one of the angels of Almighty (Jalla-Shaanuhu) in the form of Ostrich, I have been set on this man for giving him severe punishment, on what reason, you can ask him directly.”
When the monk asked him that who he is, the man replied that he is Abdur-Rahmaan-bin-Muljam, who had killed the fourth Caliph of Islaam, Ameerul-Mo’mineen, HazratSayyidnaa Ali (Karramullaahu-Ta`aala-wajhahul-kareem) in Jaamia Masjid ShareefKoofah.
He (Ibn-e-Muljam) further told the monk that after his own demise, when his Naamah-e-A’maal (Record of deeds) was opened, the major and heinous sin surfaced up there was the unjust killing of the fourth Caliph of Islaam, Ameerul-Mo’mineen, HazratSayyidnaa Ali (Karramullaahu-Ta`aala-wajhahul-kareem), for which he was handed over to this ostrich-looking Angel for giving him this severe punishment.
After it, the ostrich again pricked him with his beak that killed him and dismembered his body. The ostrich swallowed his all body parts quickly.
Now before flying back, the Ostrich revealed to the monk in Arabic language that the most revered Prophet, HazratNabiAkramAlaihis-Salaat-wassalaam has ordered him to take Ibn-e-Muljam to Black Island where venomous insects and reptiles are appearing on the surface of that Island for the people of Hell, and from onwards punish Ibn-e-Muljam on that Black Island till the day of Qiyaamah.
These were eyewitness accounts of severe punishments meted out to notorious killers of human beings. These three incidents of actual historical punishments proved that punishment for unjust killing starts soon after the death of the killer.
