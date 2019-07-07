University Teachers Association demands revocation of highway restrictions

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Federation of University Teachers Association of Kashmir (FUTAK) – an amalgam of the teachers associations of the University of Kashmir, Central University of Kashmir, IUST and SKAUST-Kashmir – Sunday called for revocation of restrictions on the movement of civilian vehicles in the wake of ongoing Amarnath yatra.



Spokesperson of the federation expressing concern on the gross inconvenience caused to a vast section of the local as well as non-local population on account of highway restrictions said horticulture, agriculture, education, health, trade and industrial sectors are taking a big hit and suffering huge losses as a result of these restrictions.



He also stated that Amarnath yatra has been going on since decades but never before has it caused any such difficulties at this scale in the normal movement of civilian population on the highway.



"Local populace has always extended its full support and cooperation in its smooth conduct and therefore they should not be made to suffer unnecessarily on this account," the spokesperson said.