About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 26, 2019 | Agencies

Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any particular subject: UGC

Universities are autonomous bodies and there is no compulsion on them to teach any particular subject, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Wednesday said.

The UGC's comments comes in the wake of a row triggered by allegations from Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), which on Monday said the varsity was trying to impose Hindi by making it a compulsory subject at the undergraduate BA and B Tech courses.

Amid JNUSU allegations, the varsity had Tuesday asserted that it is "unfortunate" that such "misinformation" has been circulated and had said the discussion on the matter has been deferred.

The JNU had said such "irresponsible" statements are "undesirable and condemnable" and clarified that the varsity has not taken any such decision.

"Universities are autonomous bodies and any decision to teach any particular subject is up to them. There is no compulsion," said UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain.

"The idea behind the letter sent to universities in October 2018 was to seek suggestions about teaching of Hindi in universities and not to mandate it," Jain said.

JNUSU had earlier said one of the agenda items of the the 151st meeting of the academic council held last Friday pertained to "making Hindi a compulsory subject at undergraduate level for BA and BTech courses".

Referring to this, the JNU on Tuesday had clarified that the agenda item was related to discussion on a 2018 letter from UGC seeking views on Hindi as possible course in undergraduate programmes.

The CPI(M) had on Tuesday alleged that "the efforts of the UGC to "push" Hindi as a compulsory subject in undergraduate courses will stir up a hornets' nest among other linguistic groups and affect the unity of the country".

Earlier this month, amid a controversy over the recommendation of an HRD Ministry panel to teach Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, a revised draft education policy was issued by the Ministry that did not have a mention of the language being compulsory.

The DMK and other parties in Tamil Nadu had strongly opposed the three-language formula in the draft National Education Policy and alleged that it was tantamount to thrusting the Hindi language.

Latest News

Heat wave prevails in Jammu, MeT forecasts dry weather in state till J ...

Heat wave prevails in Jammu, MeT forecasts dry weather in state till J ...

Jun 26 | Agencies
35-yr-old man

35-yr-old man's body fished out of Chenab

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Let

Let's speak out strongly in favour of religious freedom: US Secretary ...

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

Jun 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any ...

Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any ...

Jun 26 | Agencies
Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says it pained him

Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says it pained him

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatr ...

Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatr ...

Jun 26 | Agencies

'Mohalla' committees to tackle drug menace in Jammu

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

Jun 26 | Agencies
Tourism has come to standstill in valley: Tarigmi

Tourism has come to standstill in valley: Tarigmi

Jun 26 | Rising Kashmir News
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

Jun 26 | RK Web News
India

India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat endorsed by Asia Pacif ...

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors

25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors' n ...

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

Jun 26 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

Jun 26 | Umar Raina
Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
Clashes erupt in Tral town

Clashes erupt in Tral town

Jun 26 | Javid Sofi
US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

Jun 26 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Tral forests

Gunfight rages in Tral forests

Jun 26 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 26, 2019 | Agencies

Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any particular subject: UGC

              

Universities are autonomous bodies and there is no compulsion on them to teach any particular subject, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Wednesday said.

The UGC's comments comes in the wake of a row triggered by allegations from Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), which on Monday said the varsity was trying to impose Hindi by making it a compulsory subject at the undergraduate BA and B Tech courses.

Amid JNUSU allegations, the varsity had Tuesday asserted that it is "unfortunate" that such "misinformation" has been circulated and had said the discussion on the matter has been deferred.

The JNU had said such "irresponsible" statements are "undesirable and condemnable" and clarified that the varsity has not taken any such decision.

"Universities are autonomous bodies and any decision to teach any particular subject is up to them. There is no compulsion," said UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain.

"The idea behind the letter sent to universities in October 2018 was to seek suggestions about teaching of Hindi in universities and not to mandate it," Jain said.

JNUSU had earlier said one of the agenda items of the the 151st meeting of the academic council held last Friday pertained to "making Hindi a compulsory subject at undergraduate level for BA and BTech courses".

Referring to this, the JNU on Tuesday had clarified that the agenda item was related to discussion on a 2018 letter from UGC seeking views on Hindi as possible course in undergraduate programmes.

The CPI(M) had on Tuesday alleged that "the efforts of the UGC to "push" Hindi as a compulsory subject in undergraduate courses will stir up a hornets' nest among other linguistic groups and affect the unity of the country".

Earlier this month, amid a controversy over the recommendation of an HRD Ministry panel to teach Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, a revised draft education policy was issued by the Ministry that did not have a mention of the language being compulsory.

The DMK and other parties in Tamil Nadu had strongly opposed the three-language formula in the draft National Education Policy and alleged that it was tantamount to thrusting the Hindi language.

News From Rising Kashmir

;