Universal discriminatory policy of America

July 27, 2019 | Dr. Rajkumar Singh

The Muslim world has the experiences of Israeli occupation of Arab territories which conjures up images of genocidal brutality by Israel meted out to unarmed civilians in the occupied lands.

The current visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States of America and Donald Trump's assurance to the visiting guest to mediate on Kashmir has compelled us to go back in the history of their strategic relations.Despite the traditionally close relations between the United States and Pakistan, there has been an underlying current of anti–US hostility in the Pakistani society. This manifested itself earlier in 1980 when demonstrators burned down the American embassy in Islamabad. The rise of terrorist violence had prompted fortress–like security at the US embassy in Islamabad and also at the embassy in New Delhi. Later in the aftermath of Gulf crisis the promise of Americans as “liberators” had quickly turned into the reality of US troops as “occupiers” in Iraq in the eyes of most Iraqis and that of many countries of the world. Americans are even perplexed and angry over this apparent ingratitude of the Iraqis that they are not appreciative of the immense risk taken by them in causing destabilisation of the international political construct familiar to the people of the world since the Second World War.

Anti- Muslim image:

Even in the long years of cold war the United States of America continued to remain a hot target for many Muslim countries of the world. The Muslim world has the experiences of Israeli occupation of Arab territories which conjures up images of genocidal brutality by Israel meted out to unarmed civilians in the occupied lands. And traditionally among the governments that actively supported US policy were Moammar Gaddafi’s Libya, Hafez Assad’s Syria, Saddam Hussain’s Iraq and a fundamentally made–over Iran under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Although Gaddafi’s Libya had pulled back somewhat from overt association with terrorist activities, Syria and Iran continuously supported the Palestinian Hamas. Unlimited oil funds and unbridled megalomania had also induced Saddam Hussain to encourage and employ terrorist organisations to push forward his agenda of eliminating political opponents and unfriendly leaders of neighbouring countries.

Recently the nation that has emerged as the fountain head of global terrorism is impoverished Sudan, the only African country listed in the US State Department’s compilation of seven states sponsoring terrorism. The others are Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria, Cuba and North Korea. Sudan has been providing paramilitary training, indoctrination, money, travel documents, safe passage and refuge for a wide variety of terrorist groups. Thus, at the close of the nineties terrorism became an incremental epidemic.

Real face of US policy :

In fact US governments have traditionally adopted the moral high ground and built a self–image they stand for liberty, democracy, international law and peace. However, the pursuit of real politik has meant adopting policies that are contrary of these ideals. The problem is of too much power on one side and too little on the other, the problem of plenty on one side and nothing on the other. Muslims, especially in West Asia have felt that their land and resources have been misused and misappropriated by outsiders who have been manipulating their leaders. It is a feeling of being at the receiving end of an unfair deal, of being the victims but being portrayed as the perpetrators. The US represents a major and potent force in world politics today due to its politically unified and centralised, economically and militarily dominant country as compared to the rest of the world.

Among the most dangerous active; with both the will and the wealth to pursue his demented agenda, was the Saudi millionaire Osama bin Laden who fought in the Afghan war .Under his guidance and help several attacks were successfully carried out targeting the USA which had upset the US policy makers and the public as well. At the close of the century militants based in Egypt also bear a deep–rooted animosity towards the United States for incarcerating Ramz Ahmed Yosef as well as their spiritual leader the blind Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman.

In the meantime a terrorist threat against America was issued just prior to the East African embassy bombings by the Egyptian which vowed to retaliate for Washington’s assistance in extraditing indicated militants from Albania to Cairo. Albania extradited an extremist sentenced to death in absentia in 1997, along with three members of the group wanted by Egypt. After the incident Ayman el-Zawahri told to a Kuwaiti newspaper in July 1998 that ‘we inform the Americans of preparations for a response which we hope they read with care, because we will write it, with God’s help, in a language they will understand.’ He also added, ‘if America insists on belittling the Muslim nation, the only alternative is to declare a war against America’. In continuation the attacks on US embassies in African countries blew up in October 2000 the American warship, USS Cole, moored at Aden was attacked, causing the death of 17 US sailors. Thus, the history of terrorism in the 20th century shows that a war on terrorism cannot be won, unless the causes of terrorism are eradicated by making the world a place free of grievances, something that will not happen.

Double standard policy of America:

Unfortunately, in the whole context of US campaign against terrorism, from the very beginning, America has displayed a tendency to keep double standards. Some American officials and members of Congress even seem to believe that there is a difference between pro–American terrorists and anti–American terrorists, and that they must condone the terrorism of the one and condemn that of the other. Whether it occurs in Africa, the Middle East, China, and Pakistan or in India; the US administration must oppose terrorism, condemn it and do its best to stop it with the same vigour.

With the passing of time the USA was worried over the issue and struggling hard to find an answer to the growing internalisation of terrorism. In June 2001, CIA Director George Tenet had called terrorism the US’s number one enemy. Especially the methods that had been adopted for detecting and foiling terrorists’ plans during the Clinton’s era, of working with governments, some of them weak and compromised and building intelligence linkages around the world seemed too slow and uncertain.

(Author is a Professor and Head, P.G. Department of Political Science, BNMU, West Campus, Bihar)

rajkumarsinghpg@yahoo.com