Unity in diversity JK’s strength: CPI (M)

Govt didn’t consider sensitivities while granting divisional status to Ladakh
Govt didn’t consider sensitivities while granting divisional status to Ladakh
Srinagar:
Jammu And Kashmir State is rich in diversity and its strength lies in its trait of communal harmony and there was a need to strengthen this unity in diversity, CPI (M) said on Saturday.
In a statement issued here, CPI (M) spokesperson said that for better governance, decentralization of administration, devolution of powers and empowerment of people is a must. In this context, to meet the aspirations of regions and sub-regions, a credible mechanism needs to be evolved. “From time-to-time these issues were raised by people in different regions and sub regions but unfortunately the successive governments did not bother to address these concerns seriously,” the spokespersons said.
The demand of people of Ladakh region for creation of a separate Administrative/ Revenue Division was a legitimate concern of people of the both the districts Leh and Kargil and consensus could have been evolved but alas that has not been done. Consultations could have helped in removing mis-understanding and apprehensions among the ranks of the people of both the districts.
The Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council had recently convened a meeting of the representatives of Ladakh Hill Development Council Kargil/Leh including, ex-CEC’s, representatives of all political parties and representatives of religious and social organizations to discuss the issue of grant of divisional status to Ladakh.
The participants had unanimously agreed that the division so created by the Government shall have equal distribution of the infrastructure and staff at both Leh and Kargil as per the convenience of the people of both the districts. They had submitted a resolution to the Government with a view to avoid any discard between Kargil and Leh after accord of the said Divisional status.
However, unfortunately, the Governor led State Administrative Council (SAC) ignored such sensitivities of the region. We are afraid that this may lead to division among the population of both the districts. Ignoring the sensitivities is bound to create mistrust between both the districts instead of uniting them. The demand for rotational headquarter deserves to be considered seriously.
“As elections are round the corner, such decisions are being attributed to be partisan. Why was the Governor in hurry to take the decision this time and not leave it to the elected Assembly where a credible mechanism could have been evolved,” it said.