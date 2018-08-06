Unity an eye-opener for Delhi: JRL

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 05:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik unequivocal, united and unanimous verdict by the people of Chenab valley region, Pir-Panjal Region, Kashmir valley to Kargil against planned attack on the identity and distinctiveness of Jammu Kashmir in the garb of 35 A should serve as an eye opener for Indian rulers and policy makers,
In a statement, the leaders termed the unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir on state subject law and unprecedented protest as heartening. “People across the State including Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Baderwah, Kishtwar, Kargil and Kashmir staged exemplary protest against moves intended at abrogating or tinkering with the hereditary state subject law in the garb of 35-A”.
The leaders said through this exemplary protest, people of the State have raised their voices against any move or act that is intended to wane, weaken, abrogate or tamper with the national identity and distinctiveness of Jammu and Kashmir and have in unequivocal terms and with one voice announced their verdict that no resident of Jammu Kashmir will accept any such move or judgment.