United FC plays 1-1 draw with Sheikh Sports

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora, Aug 18 (KNS):
In the ongoing first Late Adnan Memorial Football Memorial Football Tournament, United FC Watapora played a 1-1 draw with Sheikh Sports Watapora in a match played at Watapora Football Ground here on Friday.
Both the teams gave exhibition of aggressive game coupled with solid defense. The forwards kept the defense lines under pressure. However, both the teams failed to score as they missed several opportunities.
It was Altaf Ahmad, who broke the deadlock by scoring first goal for Sheikh Sports in 29rd minute of the play. Trailing by one goal, the United FC Watapora players went for an all out attack to score an equalizer. But the defenders of the Sheikh Sports Watapora, were equal to the task and they ensured the first half ends with 1-0 lead in their favour.
The second half, like the first, also started with both the teams desperate to score. While United Sports Watapora was trying to score an equalizer, the Sheikh Sports forwards were looking for an opportunity to double the lead.
However, the forwards of the two teams were unable to breach the defense lines of each other and it looked that the match may end in a victory to Sheikh Sports Watapora. But Najeebullah Wani of United FC Watapora from nowhere managed to breach the defense lines of the opposite team and scored an equalizer in 75th minute of the match.
However, as no further goals could be scored, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The goal keeper of United FC made some exceptional saves.
Meanwhile Hundreds of people and sports lovers from Nook and corner of area witnessed the match. The Tournament is being organized by Watapora Football Community. (KNS)