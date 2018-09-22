United-21 vows to unite to better State’s economy

KCCI Elections
KCCI Elections
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In the run up to the presidential elections, United-21 Panel of contesting candidates for the Executive Committee of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) held an interaction with prominent members of the business community and civil society at the Lalit Grand Palace on 20 September 2018.
A large number of members of the KCCI were present on the occasion during which the speakers laid emphasis on unification of the business community.
Eminent senior lawyer Zaffer A Shah who addressed the gathering appreciated the unification efforts towards and questioned as to why there were so many associations and organisations for such a small society.
Citing the example of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Zaffer A Shah said he could proudly claim that Bar Association had fiercely resisted all attempts made to divide it into smaller groups.
He said that objective of the formation of the Chamber was to look after the interests of the persons involved with trade, commerce and industry and this could be best achieved when a united leadership was in command.
He lauded the support of the business community in responding to threats to the Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir by various quarters.
Zaffer A Shah said that he knew many candidates in the United-21 Panel and believed that they were well intentioned and equipped to lead the business community.
Several prominent business leaders like Khazir Mohamed Dar, Mustaq Ahmad Chaya, Mohamed Yaseen Khan, Ghulam Rasool Siah, Showkat Chowdhary among others also addressed the gathering and appreciated the coming together of a like-minded group with renowned persons from the business community willing to contest these elections.
They said their community had no dearth of challenges and it was their responsibility to unite under one banner for redressal of common issues.
Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad gave an overview of the grim challenges the economy faced which warranted a collective response from the business community.
He said United-21 was a team which had experience and energy to face existing and imminent challenges.
Ashiq said that the United-21 team had a very positive and clear roadmap for bringing their community together through hard work and service, which they believe was a precondition to resolution of any issue or challenge.
He said that disunity amongst them was no less damaging than the removal of Article 35 A and other similar attempts and time had come to address this.
Talking about the September, 2014 floods he said that it was the efforts of the Kashmir Chamber team which resulted in the largest ever insurance claim settlement of approximately of Rs 3000 Crores within a span of two to three months.
He said that contradictory voices hurt the core of their economy and therefore needed to be corrected.
He thanked perennial support to the business community by Zaffer A Shah who always held their hand in troubled times.
Zaffer A Shah’s contribution was appreciated by the gathering by a standing ovation in his honour.
Syed Masood Shah of Shah Arts Emporium shared his experiences as a member of the Chamber and also as a businessman.