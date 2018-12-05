Unite to protect JK’s integrity: PDP asks political groups

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 04:
Asking the Governor administration of Jammu and Kashmir not to tinker with the special status of the state, a high-level Party meeting of the PDP asked the political groups on Tuesday to unite for the protection of state’s integrity.
The Party spokesperson said the convention of Central Kashmir chaired by PDP Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri was attended by scores of party functionaries, district zonal, block presidents and workers at the party head office here.
Party General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Noor Mohammad, Dr Shafi Ahmad Wani, Nazir Ahmad Khan also addressed the workers and the party functionaries.
The speakers expressed concern over the escalation of religious violence in several states of the country, stating that such incidents need to be stopped at an earliest as a hate campaign against the Muslims in the country has been witnessing an unprecedented upsurge.
They further pitched for the necessary measures that could stop the fanatic groups from instigating violence in the otherwise harmonious and tolerant country.
According to a party spokesman, the speakers expressed serious worry over the spike in the incidents of cow vigilantism by the fanatic groups, stating in unison that polarization of communities could turn the situation catastrophic in future.
The party spokesman further stated that the meeting termed the recent orders issued by the Governor administration in the state as worrisome including the ones related to turning Jammu and Kashmir Bank into a PSU and changes in the PRC issuance norms. They stated that the Governor administration should restrict itself to its role and shouldn’t act beyond the mandate.
The PDP leaders also asked the political groups of the state to rise above the party affiliations and join hands so that the onslaught against state’s integrity is thwarted with unanimous efforts. “It is once again being made clear before the people at the helm that if they don’t rollback the decisions aimed at diluting state’s special status, a full-fledged peoples’ movement will be initiated against such state actions,” party’s General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone said while addressing the participants.
Later on, a unanimous resolution was passed in the meeting in which party workers and functionaries affirmed their full support to the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti in her efforts to get the state out of the present crises and make peace its inseparable feature. KNS