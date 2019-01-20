Unite Kashmir orgnaises youth talk show in Beerwah

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 19:
A Budgam based NGO, Unite Kashmir on Saturday organized a talk show on Youth empowerment titled as ‘Aspire to Inspire’ at Logic minds coaching institute Beerwah, Budgam.
According to organizers the main motive behind the program was to encourage the young entrepreneurs and to aware the unemployed youth regarding entrepreneurship.
On the occasion speakers who shared the panel including Managing Director Prestige advertisers Sahil Muzzafar , Mentor Unite Kashmir, Managing director Indane Gas Beerwah, Javaid beigh ( social activist), Aarmaan Wani , Junaid Ganaie , Shahbaz Ahmad, President Unite Kashmir Furqan Janwari, Sahil Shiekh including Young entrepreneurs Waseem Ahmad and. Suhail Ahmad.
Apart from them there were representatives from local trader’s federation, civil society who encouraged youth through different methods. They highlighted the issues faced by unemployed youth in the valley.
Around 100-110 participants attended the talk show and also take part in question answer session. At last vote of thanks was presented by President Unite Kashmir Furqan Janwari.