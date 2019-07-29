‘Unite Kashmir’ holds opinion sharing session with youth in Sopore

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Youth based organization, Unite Kashmir, on Sunday organised a session with youth from different professional backgrounds “to share opinion with mutual respect for the betterment of society”.

The session, as per organisation’s publicity secretary, was named as ‘Open Mic Evening’ (let's express together) and was held at auditorium of MSM Fajar Crèche, preparatory and kindergarten school Krankshivan Colony Sopore.

The session was attended by around 150 to 200 youth of different professions from Kashmir valley. “The main motive of the session was to share opinion with mutual respect for the betterment of society,” said the publicity secretary.

Those present on the occasion were Irfan Shah, managing director (MSM Fajar school Sopore ), Nayeem (M.D. Wall and Floor Sopore), Haris Wani (Owner Parsa's Sopore), Adv. Mursaleen (President Pankh), Aashiq Hussain Zaki (social activist ), Rayees Ahmad Kaloo (social activist), Jibran Khan (M.D. Zero Miles Sopore ), Shafi Sopori (renowned singer ), Dr. Saba ( Chairperson KK Production Kashmir), Furqan Janwari (President Unite Kashmir), Shahbaz Ahmad (General Secretary Unite Kashmir), Mudasir Ahmad (Leader boy Kashur Kalakar), members of team Unite Kashmir, young achievers of valley , Danish (international athlete), Aarmaan Wani (Rapper Ashu).

Electric wires hang on trees in Handwara village, complain residents

Handwara, Jul 28: Residents of Shatgund Payeen in Mawar, Handwara have said alleged Power Development Department (PDD) for leaving electric wires hanging on branches of trees at several places “which pose serious threat to the lives of people and their property”.

“It reflects the callous attitude of the PDD authorities. Most of the wooden poles installed in the area decades ago were damaged and instead of installing new cement or iron poles, PDD officials choose to hang wires on trees,” the residents said.

Nazir Ahmad, a local, said that they approached PDD officials many times and requested them to install iron or cement poles in the area, “but they didn’t pay any heed to our demands”. The power supply in the areas is very pathetic, he said.

“We pay electric tariff regularly, but PDD is not adhering to government announced power schedule in the area,” Ahmad complained.

The residents appealed to the DDC Kupwara Ansul Garg to personally intervene in the matter. (KNS)