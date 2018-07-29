Unit holders at Industrial Estate Pulwama decry official apathy

Javid SofiPulwama:
The Small Scale Industries (SSI) unit holders at industrial estate here in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district have accused authorities of denying them basic facilities.
Industrial Estate Pulwama situated at Chatapora is one among the oldest industrial estates in South Kashmir established in 1984.
Spread on 50 Kannals of land, this estate provides direct employment to 400 people engaged in manufacturing of different goods and products.
Small Scale Industries Association, a conglomeration of representatives from 26 manufacturing units at this estate, have accused authorities of District Industries Centre (DIC) and Small Industries Development Corporation ( SICOP) for pushing them to the wall.
“The estate has been landlocked due to apathy of concerned authorities,” said Abdul Rahim Sofi, president SSI Association Chatapora, adding that a vital bridge (calvet) at the entry to this estate was damaged in April of this year and despite many representations concerned authorities are unmoved forcing them to repair it on their own.
“The bridge has been temporary restored for passage of small vehicles only and our industrial estate remains disconnected for heavy vehicles causing inconvenience in loading or unloading materials,” he said.
He also informed that a water supply scheme was sanctioned for them and pipes were laid from neighbouring village for supplying portable water but the lines went dry after some time. The issue was brought into the notice of authorities umpteen times but to no avail.
Ghulam Nabi Lone, owner of Rehmat Industries, complained about defunct drainage system in industrial estate Chatapora.
“The drain is stagnant with no exit. The sewerage was running into a pit which is full to brim,” he said.
The industrialist also complained of frequent power outages.
“No essential supply line has been provided to the estate,” he said, demanding macdamisation of the estate premises and path connecting it with Pulwama –Rajpora Road. The industrial unit holders also complained about defunct street lights and non-compliance of waiver on interest, penalty and surcharge on power dues in lieu of government order 273-FD of 2018 dated 05-06-2018.
Shabir Ahmad Wani, General Manager DIC Pulwama said development of basic infrastructure and providing amenities is to be taken care by SICOP. “Estates spreading on 500 Kannals fall under SIDCO and below 500 Kannals under SICOP,” he said.
Vijay kumar Aima, General Manager SICOP didn’t pick up the phone.