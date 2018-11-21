About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Union Tourism Sctt reviews progress under PMDP

Published at November 21, 2018 01:22 AM 0Comment(s)186views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 20:

A team of Union Ministry of Tourism comprising Union Secretary Tourism Rashmi Verma and Joint Secretary Tourism Suman Billa during their two-day visit to the State took a detailed stock of progress achieved in various projects sanctioned under PMDP for promotion of tourism in the J&K.
The team visited Jammu Tawi Golf Course and reviewed the progress achieved in execution of the projects sanctioned under ‘Integrated Development of Tourist Facilities’ in lieu of assets destroyed in 2014 floods under Himalayan Circuit of Swadesh Darshan Scheme.
The Secretary also visited Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu where the project for development of tourist facilities is being executed by the Tourism Department under Swadesh Darshan Scheme. She expressed her satisfaction over the progress achieved regarding the development of the important projects and desired that projects are completed within the given time frame.
Rigzian Sampheal, Secretary Tourism, Om Prakash Bhagat, Director Tourism, Jammu, Garima Kapoor, Assistant Director Tourism, MOT, GOI, Hitesh Gupta, Secretary Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Jammu, Pawan Gupta, Deputy Director Tourism (Maintenance & Works), Jammu were present during the site inspection of the projects.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top