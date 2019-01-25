Union Tourism Minister visits J&K Tourism Pavilion

Dir tourism interacts with KJ Alphons at OTM, Mumbai
Mumbai, January 24:
Director tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani Thursday had an interaction with the Union Minister of State for Tourism K.J. Alphons at J&K Tourism Pavilion at a 3-day Outbound Travel Mart which began here on Wednesday.
On the occasion, union minister expressed happiness over the marketing campaigns started by the J&K tourism department for selling state’s tourism products.
He visited the stalls of the tourism department and also interacted with the travel agents, hoteliers and houseboat owners of the three regions of the state who had turned up to attend OTM Mumbai to sell their travel packages.
Alphos expressed his full support to the state of the J&K for the promotion of its tourism products.
On the occasion, Director Tourism Kashmir informed him about various initiatives taken by the department or the promotion of the tourism of the State.
He informed him about the road shows being organized by the department of the tourism within and outside the country.
Various heads of the travel and tourism bodies also interacted with the Union Minister and urged him for giving importance to the J&K State in incredible India tourism campaign.
Notably, over 100 travel companies, hoteliers, houseboat owners participate in marketing in Mumbai.
The department provided free space to the travel companies, hoteliers and houseboat owners who conducted B2B and B2C meetings with their clients.
Deputy Director Tourism Publicity Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Joint Director Tourism Jammu Showkat Mahmood participated in the 3-day show and interacted with the representative of the tourism boards from different states and countries.