Union Secy Tourism on 3-day tour to Kashmir

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reviews tourism preparations, visits Dal Lake, SKICC; Inspects dev works

Secretary Ministry of Tourism Government of India Yogendra Tripathi arrived here on Thursday on a three-day tour to Srinagar and Gulmarg to review preparations for upcoming tourism season and also inspect infrastructural developmental works.

Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Principal Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) Col JS Dhillon, Principal Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar Qazi Shabir Ahmad, MD J&K Cable Car Corporation Shamim Ahmad and other officers of the tourism department received the Union Secretary and accompanied him to various sites at Srinagar.

Tripathi who was also accompanied by Economic Advisor Ministry of Tourism Sandeep Kulshreshtha and other officers toured Dal Lake and visited Houseboats, Chrar Chinari and Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

The Union Secretary was impressed with the facilities at SKICC and asked its Director Bakhshi Javed Humayun to market the facility as an international conferencing centre.

He was also shown the recently commissioned Musical Fountain and Laser Show which, he said, would be a major tourist attraction.

Union Secretary Tourism said Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places in the world which can easily outdo most of the European countries.

He sought information about the tourist footfall and the infrastructure development taking place in the State for the memorable holidays of the travellers.

Secretary Tourism Rigzian Samphel informed him that J&K Tourism department has launched aggressive marketing campaigns by organising road shows within and outside the country, attending travel fairs in major cities besides publishing advertisements in the leading national newspapers of the country.

Samphel informed him that that tourist footfall is picking up and wayside facilities are also being developed for the comfortable journey of the travellers.

The Union Secretary also had a brief meeting with Vice Chancellor Central University Prof. Mehraj-ud-din, University Registrar Prof Fayaz Ahmad, Coordinator Dr Ramjit and Faculty Department of tourism studiesFaizan Ashraf Mir, at Vivanta by Taj Srinagar for joint collaboration in conducting research studies on contemporary themes including revival of tourism, destination rebuilding during crisis and disaster, organising international conference on sustainable tourism for pace and development, conducting skill-based courses in the tourism and hospitality management, offering attractive tourism-related courses in collaboration with Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering.

On his second day on Friday, the Union Secretary Tourism will tour Gulmarg and inaugurate various summer adventure courses at Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering Botapathri and visit Kangdoori and Afarwat.

Deputy Director Tourism (Publicity) Reyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Tourism (Recreation) Sarfarz Mohammad, Deputy Director M&W Zahoor Ahmad also accompanied during the tour.