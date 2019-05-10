About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Union Secy Tourism on 3-day tour to Kashmir

Reviews tourism preparations, visits Dal Lake, SKICC; Inspects dev works

Secretary Ministry of Tourism Government of India Yogendra Tripathi arrived here on Thursday on a three-day tour to Srinagar and Gulmarg to review preparations for upcoming tourism season and also inspect infrastructural developmental works.
Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Principal Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) Col JS Dhillon, Principal Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar Qazi Shabir Ahmad, MD J&K Cable Car Corporation Shamim Ahmad and other officers of the tourism department received the Union Secretary and accompanied him to various sites at Srinagar.
Tripathi who was also accompanied by Economic Advisor Ministry of Tourism Sandeep Kulshreshtha and other officers toured Dal Lake and visited Houseboats, Chrar Chinari and Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).
The Union Secretary was impressed with the facilities at SKICC and asked its Director Bakhshi Javed Humayun to market the facility as an international conferencing centre.
He was also shown the recently commissioned Musical Fountain and Laser Show which, he said, would be a major tourist attraction.
Union Secretary Tourism said Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places in the world which can easily outdo most of the European countries.
He sought information about the tourist footfall and the infrastructure development taking place in the State for the memorable holidays of the travellers.
Secretary Tourism Rigzian Samphel informed him that J&K Tourism department has launched aggressive marketing campaigns by organising road shows within and outside the country, attending travel fairs in major cities besides publishing advertisements in the leading national newspapers of the country.
Samphel informed him that that tourist footfall is picking up and wayside facilities are also being developed for the comfortable journey of the travellers.
The Union Secretary also had a brief meeting with Vice Chancellor Central University Prof. Mehraj-ud-din, University Registrar Prof Fayaz Ahmad, Coordinator Dr Ramjit and Faculty Department of tourism studiesFaizan Ashraf Mir, at Vivanta by Taj Srinagar for joint collaboration in conducting research studies on contemporary themes including revival of tourism, destination rebuilding during crisis and disaster, organising international conference on sustainable tourism for pace and development, conducting skill-based courses in the tourism and hospitality management, offering attractive tourism-related courses in collaboration with Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering.
On his second day on Friday, the Union Secretary Tourism will tour Gulmarg and inaugurate various summer adventure courses at Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering Botapathri and visit Kangdoori and Afarwat.
Deputy Director Tourism (Publicity) Reyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Tourism (Recreation) Sarfarz Mohammad, Deputy Director M&W Zahoor Ahmad also accompanied during the tour.

 

 

 

Latest News

Two youths drown in Udhampur

Two youths drown in Udhampur

May 09 | Agencies
J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

May 09 | Agencies
Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

May 09 | Agencies
Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

May 09 | Agencies
Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

May 09 | RK Web News
Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

May 09 | Agencies
Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

May 09 | Irfan Yatoo
Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

May 09 | RK Online Desk
BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

May 09 | Agencies
Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN

Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN's move to rel ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 09 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Union Secy Tourism on 3-day tour to Kashmir

Reviews tourism preparations, visits Dal Lake, SKICC; Inspects dev works

              

Secretary Ministry of Tourism Government of India Yogendra Tripathi arrived here on Thursday on a three-day tour to Srinagar and Gulmarg to review preparations for upcoming tourism season and also inspect infrastructural developmental works.
Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Principal Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) Col JS Dhillon, Principal Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar Qazi Shabir Ahmad, MD J&K Cable Car Corporation Shamim Ahmad and other officers of the tourism department received the Union Secretary and accompanied him to various sites at Srinagar.
Tripathi who was also accompanied by Economic Advisor Ministry of Tourism Sandeep Kulshreshtha and other officers toured Dal Lake and visited Houseboats, Chrar Chinari and Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).
The Union Secretary was impressed with the facilities at SKICC and asked its Director Bakhshi Javed Humayun to market the facility as an international conferencing centre.
He was also shown the recently commissioned Musical Fountain and Laser Show which, he said, would be a major tourist attraction.
Union Secretary Tourism said Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places in the world which can easily outdo most of the European countries.
He sought information about the tourist footfall and the infrastructure development taking place in the State for the memorable holidays of the travellers.
Secretary Tourism Rigzian Samphel informed him that J&K Tourism department has launched aggressive marketing campaigns by organising road shows within and outside the country, attending travel fairs in major cities besides publishing advertisements in the leading national newspapers of the country.
Samphel informed him that that tourist footfall is picking up and wayside facilities are also being developed for the comfortable journey of the travellers.
The Union Secretary also had a brief meeting with Vice Chancellor Central University Prof. Mehraj-ud-din, University Registrar Prof Fayaz Ahmad, Coordinator Dr Ramjit and Faculty Department of tourism studiesFaizan Ashraf Mir, at Vivanta by Taj Srinagar for joint collaboration in conducting research studies on contemporary themes including revival of tourism, destination rebuilding during crisis and disaster, organising international conference on sustainable tourism for pace and development, conducting skill-based courses in the tourism and hospitality management, offering attractive tourism-related courses in collaboration with Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering.
On his second day on Friday, the Union Secretary Tourism will tour Gulmarg and inaugurate various summer adventure courses at Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering Botapathri and visit Kangdoori and Afarwat.
Deputy Director Tourism (Publicity) Reyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Tourism (Recreation) Sarfarz Mohammad, Deputy Director M&W Zahoor Ahmad also accompanied during the tour.

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;