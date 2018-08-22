Union Secy MoDWS inspects 19 MGD filtration plant at Nishat

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 21:
Union Secretary Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation ( MoDWS) Parameswaran Iyer and Secretary PHE and I&FC Farooq Ahmad Shah today visited 19 MGD filtration plant at Nishat here.
While inspecting the various units of the filtration plant, both the dignitaries directed the concerned officers to ensure cleanliness in and around the filtration plant.
They visited the laboratory section at the filtration plant and directed the concerned to ensure proper testing of the water samples and conduct of the tests according to the standard procedures to ensure safe drinking water to the people.
They also stressed upon all the concerned to work with added dedication and zeal to make sure to provide safe drinking water to the people.